Wealthspan Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PHO opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

