Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/3/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $65.00.
- 6/27/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $61.00.
- 6/27/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $68.00.
- 6/26/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $28.00 to $56.00.
- 6/26/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $51.00 to $65.00.
- 6/15/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ MLTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $55.55.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
