Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

