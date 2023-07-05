Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

