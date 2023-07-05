Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 85,096 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,096 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

