Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.10% of Varonis Systems worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

