West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 394 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,838. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.