West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 7,009 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 84,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 79,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 107,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,507. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

