West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. 148,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

