West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 174.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

