West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 5,574,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,445,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

