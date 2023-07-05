West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $872.63. The stock had a trading volume of 211,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,613. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $751.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.77. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.