West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,237,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $872.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $751.91 and a 200-day moving average of $653.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

