West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,040,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 71,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $291.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $299.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.99 and its 200 day moving average is $274.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

