West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.34. 203,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,625. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

