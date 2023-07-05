West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 4.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 75,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

