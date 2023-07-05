West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.78. 162,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.51. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

