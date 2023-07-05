West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.01. 348,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

