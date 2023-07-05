West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 7,619 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 134.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

