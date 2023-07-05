West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

