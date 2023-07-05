West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.31 and a 200 day moving average of $290.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

