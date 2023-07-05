Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Lowers Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 97,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.