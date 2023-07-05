Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 2,520 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.