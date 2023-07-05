WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $233,943.75

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.77 million and $233,943.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00338392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017802 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

