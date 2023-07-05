WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $234,638.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00336363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

