Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

