Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE FDS opened at $393.54 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

