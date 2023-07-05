Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

