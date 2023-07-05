Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $285.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

