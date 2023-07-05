Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,295,000 after buying an additional 119,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.15.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

