Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Invests $23.24 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,242,000. CME Group comprises 6.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CME Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 411,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,820,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.91.

CME stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. The company had a trading volume of 554,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.94. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $211.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

