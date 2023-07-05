Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 3.6% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.95. The company had a trading volume of 245,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,406. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,699 shares of company stock worth $2,714,379 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

