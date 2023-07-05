Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Update

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 16,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Wipro Stock Performance
Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.54.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on WIT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.44.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.