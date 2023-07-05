Wojak Finance Price Up 10% This Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $358,299.87 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

