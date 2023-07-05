X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.73

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and traded as low as $27.00. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 2,319,051 shares trading hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.