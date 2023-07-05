XDC Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $443.47 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $443.47 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,664,237 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

