Xpediator Plc (XPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Xpediator Price Performance
Shares of XPD traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 43.66 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £61.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 1.72. Xpediator has a twelve month low of GBX 18.26 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.56).
Xpediator Company Profile
