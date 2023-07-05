Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.15

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 11436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.5657 dividend. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

