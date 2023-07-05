Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.49

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.49 and traded as low as C$12.41. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 636 shares changing hands.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$229.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32.
Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.72 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 69.31% and a net margin of 27.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8666667 EPS for the current year.
Yellow Pages Increases Dividend
About Yellow Pages
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.
