Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.49

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.49 and traded as low as C$12.41. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 636 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$229.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.72 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 69.31% and a net margin of 27.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8666667 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

(Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.