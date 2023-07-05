Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.