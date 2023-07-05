Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.96. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

