Zacks Research Weighs in on McKesson Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $7.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $26.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCK. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

McKesson Trading Down 1.5 %

MCK opened at $420.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a 1-year low of $315.78 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

