Zcash Price Reaches $31.64 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $516.69 million and approximately $39.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.64 or 0.00103796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.