Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $31.56

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $515.38 million and $38.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $31.56 or 0.00104053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00047259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00027188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

