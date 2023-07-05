Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.08. 56,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 270,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,740 shares of company stock worth $74,857. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

