1,262 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $82.21. 16,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.