1,262 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $82.21. 16,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.