-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 171% compared to the average volume of 1,434 call options.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SVIX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 574,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

About -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

