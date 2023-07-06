27,399 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.35. 1,560,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

