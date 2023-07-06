5,300 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

