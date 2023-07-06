5,496 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

